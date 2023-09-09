Paul Reuben's actual cause of death revealed

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Paul Reubens

Paul Rueben is best known for his comedy character Pee-wee Herman. The American comedian recently died at the age of 70, his actual cause of death has been revealed. According to reports, the death certificate states that acute hypoxic respiratory failure is a condition that occurs when the lungs fail to release enough oxygen into the blood. It has also been revealed that during the time of his death, he was also suffering from two different types of cancer, acute myelogenous leukemia ( type of blood and bone marrow cancer) and metastatic lung cancer.

The beloved actor after his passing, a post was published on social media. It was mentioned, "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I have been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you".

Paul, in addition, has even asked that any expressions of sympathy and honour for his late parents, Judy and Milto Rubenfeld, stand up to Cancer or organisations involved in Dementia and Alzheimer's care, support, and research.

Paul Reuben's Pee-wee Herman character became more popular after it was transported into a motion picture with Pee-wee's Playhouse in 1985, which was specifically made for children. This paved for an Emmy Award. Another film Big Top Pee-wee was released in 1988. Later in 2016, streaming giant Netflix released a third film Pee-wee's Big Holiday. In 1988, with the popularity of his character, Paul Reuben's Pee-wee Herman was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Also read: Ed Sheeran to perform upcoming album Autumn Variations at Royal Albert Hall in London

Also read: Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's goofy makeup video with fiance Jake Bongiovi goes viral

Latest Hollywood News