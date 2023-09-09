Saturday, September 09, 2023
     
Ed Sheeran to perform upcoming album Autumn Variations at Royal Albert Hall in London

Ed Sheeran will be performing his upcoming album in London even before it is released. Know more details.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera New Delhi Published on: September 09, 2023 15:54 IST
Ed Sheeran to perform at Royal Albert Hall
Image Source : TWITTER Ed Sheeran to perform at Royal Albert Hall

Ed Sheeran is best known for his chart-topping hits and heartfelt lyrics like Shape of You, Photograph, Thinking out Loud, and South of the Border among others. The singer will be gracing the Royal Albert Hall in London to perform his upcoming album Autumn Variations, where countless songs have been performed by legendary singers. The singer even took to social media to announce this great news and wrote in the caption, "Playing two nights at @royalalberthall London on November 18 & 19! Wanted to do some shows to mark the last days of Autumn and play the new album in full. This will be the only gigs for this album and they will be very very special! Pre-order any format of Autumn Variations on my store before 3 pm on BST on 13th Sept for early access to tickets x".

As soon as he dropped the announcement, fans couldn't keep calm, but felt a mix of excitement and nerves and thronged the comment section. One user wrote, "You are a true GEM so real so humble thank you for blessing us with your music!" Another wrote, "Oh what a shame that I can't see you live in London to listen to the new album Autumn Variations live. I hope I can see you live again soon".

Ed Sheeran always has been passionate about his love for music and the stories behind each song on the new album. His upcoming album Autumn Variations, includes 14 songs, Magical, England, Amazing, Plastic Bag, Blue, American Town, That's on Me, Page, Midnight, Spring, Punchline, When I Will be Alright, The Day I Was Born, and Head > Heels. The album will be released on September 29th of this year.

