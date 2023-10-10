Katy Perry to Arnold Schwarzenegger: Hollywood celebrities who have reacted to Hamas attack on Israel

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katy Perry and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Hollywood celebrities are showing their support for Israel after Hamas launched a surprise attack this weekend, killing many people. Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Madonna, Natalie Portman, Katy Perry and Viola Davis among others have taken a stand alongside Israel. Mark Ruffalo who is best known for his portrayal of Hulk in Marvel films took to social media and wrote, Concerning the tragic events unfolding in Israel and Gaza, I am grief-stricken for the unspeakable suffering and loss of life and loved ones. This horrific violence must end. I have no answers obviously, but I feel it is absolutely necessary to focus on our shared human existence and reality. The sanctity of our common humanity will hopefully serve to heal the unimaginable wounds of division".

Natalie Portman too shared a post which said, "My heart is shattered for the people of Israel. Children, women and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their own homes. I am in horror at these barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected".

Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote on social media, "I stand with Israeli friends in the face of these unprovoked, barbaric terrorist attacks. My heart breaks when I turn on the news and see this pain and suffering".

Singer Katy Perry shared a UNICEF post on Instagram which highlighted the well-being of children in Israel and the State of Palestine. Actress Viola Davis and singer Madonna too took to social medid and prayed for the well-being and safety of all people who are in Israel.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister responds to fan, says, 'We worked hard to get the CBI...."

Also read: Kingston: Kamal Haasan launches first look of India's first sea-horror film | See Pic

Latest Hollywood News