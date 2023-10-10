Sushant Singh Rajput's sister responds to fan, says, 'We worked hard to get the CBI...."

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently shared a cryptic post on social media after his then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty said in an interview that he had mental health issues like depression. She had shared a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput having fun with his fans. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, "Blaming the person who has passed on... who can't defend himself anymore. I wonder what answer will you give to your conscience! My Bhai had a pure heart and he is beating in the hearts of millions. We don't feel the need to come out and say anything because people can feel the truth. Bhai was, Bhai is and will always be our pride! The kind of love he has stirred in every heart...Will never die! We will relentlessly fight for his justice. #justice4Sushant #sushantsinghrajput."

Responding to the post, one of Sushant Singh Rajput's fans took to the comment section. The fan said, Yes we love and will always SSR. But fighting for his justice seems only just a verbal adage now! What concrete steps are we taking to seek closure of the now idle lying case of SSR? Are we seeking updates? Are we writing to the PM? Are we creating any pressure through the media? Are we filing any further cases? Are we in any way doing things towards uncovering the truth? THE ANSWER IS BIG NO. This and nothing else. Remember those who did the crime, those who tried the cover-up and THOSE WHO PUT UP JUST AN ACT OF SEEKING JUSTICE FOR HIM, all comes in the same bracket. All are answerable to the supreme power some day, in some form. I don't blame anyone, only rue the fact That Justice Delayed is Justice Denied. God Be With SSR.

Replying to the post, Shweta wrote, "We worked hard to get the CBI....what else can we do? Are there any concrete steps we can take? When the best of India is working on this case".

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, at his Mumbai home. The case took various turns and ultimately was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in September the same year. She was granted bail but had restrictions on her travel for a long time.

