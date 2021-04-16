Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HELLENMCCRORYOFFICIAL Harry potter actor Helen McCrory dies at 52

Actor Helen McCrory, who starred in films like the Harry Potter series, Peaky Blinders and James Bond, passed away at the age of 52. The actress's husband Damian Lewis took to social media to share the news with her fans.

He wrote, "I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family. She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so b rightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

In the Harry Potter series, the actress played the role of Narcissa Malfoy. She was also seen in films like Skyfall and Martin Scorsese’s Hugo. She also played Cherie Blair, wife of former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair in the 2006 film The Queen.