Freelance trailer out: John Cena and Alison Brie get caught up in a violent military coup

The makers have released the trailer of Freelance, an upcoming action-comedy film. The trailer showcases Pettis’ former life as a special forces soldier, something that he clearly initially scoffs at the opportunity to travel with Wellington, saying he is not interested. However, a significant payday seems to change his mind as he is told, 20 grand says you are.

The trailer also shows the situation quickly devolves into violence though Wellington seems to be more interested in getting the story, noting that she’s with the president of a country in the middle of a coup. This is the scoop of a lifetime! As things being to devolve, Wellington reveals that she is becoming less and less excited to cover the news.

The story tells about Clarie Wellington, a freelance journalist who travels to interview a ruthless, tyrannical dictator President Venegas. To keep Wellington safe, ex-special forces operative Mason Pettis is hired to accompany her on the dangerous assignment. However, the plans get sidelined when a military coup breaks out, and Wellington, Venegas, and Pettis must figure out how to survive the jungle, the assassins, and each other to make it out alive.

Helmed by Taken director Pierre Morel, the film also stars Christian Slater, Marton Csokas, Juan Pablo Raba, and Alice Eve. Freelance will release in theatres on October 6.

