Euphoria star Angus Cloud's reason of death revealed after 2 months

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Euphoria star Angus Cloud

Two months after the death of Euphoria star Angus Cloud, his reason for death is finally revealed. Every fan's favourite Fezco who played in the popular HBO series, died from an accidental overdose. According to reports, Fentanyl, cocaine, benzodiazepine, and methamphetamine were found in his system at the time of death. The actor suffered acute intoxication as a result of the lethal combination of drugs. Soon after his passing, Cloud's family issued a statement, Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with his loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence".

His mother Lisa Cloud McLaughlin spoke about her son's death on social media in a long post, "Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with the intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep, and didn't wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world. His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe.

She also added, "His work in Euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love. His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn't result in death as it almost always does. He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love. Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case. To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness a part of your daily life. Bless your hearts.”

Angus Cloud gained recognition after portraying the role of Fezco in the HBO drama series Euphoria. He also played small roles in films including North Hollywood and The Line. He had also appeared in music videos by Noah Cyrus, Juice Wrld, Becky G, and Karol G.

Also read: BLACKPINK's Jennie to make her comeback with solo album, here's what you all need to know

Also read: What's brewing between Halsey and Avan Jogia? Duo spotted in LA at a restaurant

Latest Hollywood News