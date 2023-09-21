BLACKPINK's Jennie to make her comeback with solo album, here's what you all need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BLACKPINK's Jennie

Finally, after a gap of four years, BLACKPINK member Jennie will be making her solo comeback with a new album. According to reports, she spoke in a recent interview, "I'm making it the most like Jennie and unique to Jennie. Please look forward to it".For the unversed, Jennie made her solo debut with her song SOLO, which topped the Gaon Digital Chart and Billboard's World Digital Songs Chart. Fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded the comment section. One user said, "Jennie is really something...everything she do is just iconic. Another bop is coming". Another user said, "JENNIE JENNIE & JENNIE".

Jennie Kim is a singer, rapper, and actress as well. She auditioned for YG Entertainment in 2010 with Rihanna's Take a Bow and with that, she succeeded in joining the label as a trainee. Initially, she was a vocalist, but she later embraced the role of rapper as most songs covered included raps.

Jennie was recently seen in the American series The Idol which starred Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Troye Sivan, and Suzanna Son among others. Apart from all of this this year, she made her red carpet debut at MET Gala and Cannes. She recently released a special collection with the luxury brand Calvin Klein. Furthermore, she has also been attending several fashion shows in regard to her being the brand ambassador for the fashion house Chanel. BLACKPINK members recently completed their BORN PINK concert tour in Seoul on September 17. Several K-Pop idols and K-Drama actors attended the concert and had a lot of fun.

Also read: Is Lisa leaving BLACKPINK for an American Label? Here's all you need to know

Also read: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu on Women Reservation Bill, 'This is a big decision..."

Latest Entertainment News