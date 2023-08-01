Euphoria star Angus Cloud, 25, is no more

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Angus Cloud as Fezco in Euphoria

Euphoria star Angus Cloud, who played Fezco in the teen drama, passed away on Monday in Oakland, Calif. He was 25. The news of his demise was confirmed by his family. Born as Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, the actor will posthumously star in Freaky Tales co-starring Pedro Pascal and Ben Mendelsohn.

In a statement, Cloud's family said they had to say goodbye to an incredible human who was special for everyone as an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," his family said.

HBO also released a statement and condoled his death. The statement said, "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Angus Cloud became an overnight sensation for his character Fezco in Euphoria, led by Zendaya. Cloud played one of the key characters, a drug dealer, in the first two seasons of the Emmy-winning teen drama. Apart from Euphoria, Cloud is also known for his roles in North Hollywood and The Line.

The 25-year-old also featured in multiple music videos including Juice WRLD's Cigarettes, Becky G, Noah Cryus' All Three, and Karol G's Miamiii.

