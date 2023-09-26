Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater spotted together at Disneyland in Florida, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

No tears left to cry hitmaker Ariana Grande and actor-singer Ethan Slater were spotted together for the first time together having fun at Disneyland in Florida. The pair were seen walking and linking hands together inside the amusement park. Ariana was spotted wearing a black hoodie, which she paired it with a khaki, pleated skirt, and black shoes. Whereas, Ethan was sporting a black hooded sweatshirt with black baggy sweatpants. Their outing comes after their respective divorces which have happened recently.

Ariana Grande had filed for divorce recently from Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage. The former couple began dating in January 2020 and then became engaged later that same year in December. They exchanged their I-Dos in May 2021. Ethan Slater tied the knot with Lily Jay in 2018 and interestingly they were high school sweethearts. In August 2022, they even welcomed their first baby boy together.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Malter will be seen sharing screen space together in an upcoming musical fantasy film titled Wicked: Part One. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire. Wicked: Part One will also star Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh among others. The first part is scheduled to be released on November 27, 2024, while part two will be released on November 26, 2025.

