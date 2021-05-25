Image Source : TWITTER/@STFUPLEASEEEE When Hrithik Roshan 'almost killed' Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara set

There is hardly anyone who isn't in love with Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar's camaraderie in the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The film has clocked 10 years and is still one of the most loved film in Bollywood. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, it also starred Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. Celebrating 10 years of the blockbuster film, the Tiger Baby Films shared an 'Off the Record' video in which Abhay Deol is seen sharing how Hrithik Roshan'almost killed' him and Farhan on the ZNMD sets.

Abhay recalled an incident where Hrithik parked the car while him and Farhan were seated at the backseat. The Krrish actor forgot to pull the handbrake and the car slowly began to slide down towards a gorge, before Hrithik leapt back in and stopped it. He said, "Before shooting this scene, Hrithik almost killed me and Farhan. Farhan was really fast. He jumped out immediately, and I sat there thinking I’m going to die now."

The caption of the video read, "We make films for the silver screen but the little stories that make the big picture don’t always come through. Here's introducing our 'Off The Record' series where cast and crew from the Tiger Baby clan let us in on what went into creating some of their best scenes, what their psychology was in that moment and why this particular scene will always remain unforgettable to them."

The adventure drama Zoya Akhtar, 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' was a major hit at the box-office. Watch its trailer here: