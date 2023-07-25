WATCH: Mysterious door-like shape appears in Bengaluru sky; netizens call it 'portal to another world'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TWITTER VIDEO Mysterious shape appears in Bengaluru's sky

In a world, where most people have smartphones and love to showcase their photography skills by clicking pictures of the sky and the unique formation of clouds. But nature sometimes can surprise you with their in the most unlikely way. Recently, the city of Bengaluru in India had a mysterious formation in the sky, leaving the residents beyond belief. A Twitter user named WazBLR shared a short video on the platform where a mysterious shadow is visible in Bengaluru's sky.

Watch the video:

The video was shared by the user on July 23, where he is asking the netizens what could this possibly be. He is also asking that if it is a building what could possibly be the science behind it?

In the caption, he wrote ''A mysterious shadow (object?) was seen in Bengaluru skies last night near Hebbal flyover. Did anyone else see? What could this possibly be? A shadow of a building? If it is, then what could possibly be the science behind it? ''

The video quickly went viral on the internet and netizens started guessing what could be this thing in the sky.

Some call it an 'optical illusion' while a few even termed it as a 'portal to another world'. A few social media users even took a satirical dig at the video.

Here are some of the reactions to the video:

