Vivek Oberoi duped of Rs 1.55 crore by business partners; files police complaint

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vivek Oberoi duped of Rs 1.55 crore

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was allegedly duped of Rs 1.55 crore by three persons who asked him to invest in an event and film production firm promising good returns but used the money for themselves, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light when the actor’s chartered accountant filed a police complaint against the trio in the MIDC police station in Andheri East, an official said.

According to the complaint, the three accused, including a film producer, were business partners of the actor and had asked him to invest money in an event and film production firm, he said.

The investor Rs 1.55 crore in the project but the accused people used the invested money for themselves, he said. The actor’s wife was also a partner in the firm. An FIR has been registered against the three under Indian Penal Code sections 34 (common intention), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating), he said.

The Saathiya actor confronted his partners and asked them to explain the fraud committed by them. Reportedly, the partners were also accused of cheating Nawazuddin Siddiqui of Rs 51 lakh, which was returned by Vivek Oberoi on behalf of his company from his account.

The probe in the case is underway, he added.

Latest Entertainment News