Vin Diesel posts throwback pic with Deepika Padukone from his visit to India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vin Diesel with Deepika Padukone

Vin Diesel seems to be missing India. The Fast X star shared a throwback picture on his Instagram, in which he is seen posing with Deepika Padukone inside a colourful autorickshaw. The image is from his trip ton India in 2017 to promote their Hollywood action film xXx: Return to Xander Cage.

Vin Diesel took to Instagram to post a photo along with the caption, "So grateful and blessed, to hve travelled to so many wonderful countries, like India... and to experience their beautiful cultures....a lucky kid from New York. Haha. All love, Always".

After Vin Diesel dropped the post, one user commente, "Vin Diesel rash driving his auto rickshaw". Deepika: Aiyyo!! Be careful!! Mere appa ka favourite gaadi".

Vin and Deepika starred opposite each other in DJ Caruso's 2017 action thriller xXx: Return of Xander Cage, the third instalment in Vin's popular franchise. The first two parts, XXX and XXX: State of the Union, released in 2002 and 2005 respectively. Also starring Donnie Yen, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Toni Collette, and Samuel L Jackson, it became the biggest hit of the franchise by earning $346 million worldwide, on a budget of $85 million.

The first part of the tenth instalment in Vin's Fast and Furious franchise released earlier this year. A Part 2 of Fast X is also slated to release next year.

Latest Entertainment News