Vijay Deverakonda offers prayers at Simhachalam temple in Vizag after success of Kushi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vijay Deverakonda offers prayers at Simhachalam temple

Vijay Deverakonda is riding high on the success of his recently released romantic film Kushi. This hit comes close on the heels of the debacle of Liger debacle and a continued string of failures for five years. The actor is making every blessing count and visited the famed Simhachalam Temple in Vishakapatnam following the success bash for Kushi. Production agency Mythri Makers took to social media to even post the video of offering prayers and wrote in the caption, "A divine time for @TheDeverakonda and team at Simhachalam....After the #BlockbusterKushi celebrations, team took blessings from Lord Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy....#BlockbusterKushi."

The actor opted for a casual look featuring an olive green shirt and black pants. The makers hosted a success bash for Kushi in Vizag. While Samantha was conspicuous by her absence, Vijay attended the event and thanked his fans for their love and response to the film.

Before this, the actor had even visited Yadari temple with his parents, brother Anand Deverakonda and the makers of Kushi. Mythri Makers, the production agency also took to social media and shared a few photos from this temple visit as well. He also called 2023 a good year, not just him but even his younger brother Anand who went on to clock a massive hit with his previous film Baby. The two brothers will hopefully continue to successfully deliver more such hits in the future as well.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Samantha is the female lead of the film. Kushi is winning the hearts of audiences as a 'fresh romantic entertainer and family drama'. The lead pair's chemistry is being helmed as the biggest highlight of the film. Music by Hesham Abdul Wahab has played a pivotal role too.

Latest Entertainment News