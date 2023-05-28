Vicky Kaushal almost falls as he grooves with Rakhi Sawant at IIFA 2023. Sara Ali Khan reacts: VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vicky Kaushal looses balance

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2023 was held in Abu Dhabi on May 27, 2023. It was a star-studded event with big celebrities from the Indian film industry setting the stage on fire with their electrifying dance performance. Right from Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Hrithik Roshan to Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, several Bollywood personalities impressed the audience with their amazing dance numbers. However, during one of the performances, Vicky Kaushal, who hosted the prestigious award with Abhishek Bachchan almost fell down.

Vicky attended the IIFA with her Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star Sara Ali Khan and Rakhi Sawant. Also, they danced together to Sheila Ki Jawani. Lost in their own performance, Vicky almost fell as they danced next to Rakhi to Katrina Kaif’s hit number. Sara, who was dancing next to Rakhi, was visibly in shock. Fortunately, the Uri actor managed to balance himself and avoided a mishap. Watch

Salman Khan's performance

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor stole the show with his dance performance. Videos and pictures from his energetic performance surfaced online. The videos showed him exuding his swag while shaking his leg to his hit songs such as 'Seeti Maar' from 'Radhe' and 'Aaj Ki Party' from 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.

He also grooved to 'Aaja Soniye' from 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. Joining him on stage on this track were boys from the Norwegian dance group Quick Style. Salman's performance witnessed non-stop cheering from the audience. His sister Arpita Khan and her children also attended the award show and saw Bhaijaan's whistle-worthy performance.

Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon's dance

Apart from him, actor Nora Fatehi won netizens' hearts with her sizzling moves. Several videos of the diva performing on iconic songs like 'Yeh Mera Dil', and 'Laila Main Laila,' at the grand award night went viral on social media. Soon after Nora's dance videos went viral on social media, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Kriti Sanon impressed the audience with her amazing dance moves as she was seen performing with the Norwegian dance group Quick Style on her super hit song 'Param Sundari' from the film 'Mimi.' She also performed on the romantic track 'Apna Bana Le' from her horror comedy film 'Bhediya' and 'Munda Sohna Hun Main' from the romantic comedy film 'Shehzada'.

Varun Dhawan too made IIFA 2023 extra special with his energetic performance. Check out a few glimpses from his power-packed performance.

