Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELA Urvashi Rautela poses on yak to celebrate 35 million Instafam; see pics

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela on Sunday posed on a yak to celebrate her Instagram account reaching a follower count of 35 millions. Urvashi shared a couple of photographs on Instagram where she is riding a yak. In one photo she can be seen riding a yak and holding its horns with both hands.

"THANK YOU FAM FOR #35MILLIONLOVE ON @instagram CELEBRATIONS. MY ULTIMATE FAVOURITE POSE ON YAK (living plush toy). I promise you guys have changed my life, I'm so blessed @teamurvashirautelaofficial. WHAT'S YOUR FAV POSE ON YAK," Urvashi wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, the actress had shared on her Instagram a photo of young Virat Kohli helping out his mother in the kitchen. The actress said that the photo had been shared by her mother Meera Rautela.

Sharing Virat Kohli's kitchen photo, Urvashi wrote: "HEY GUYS I NEED Y'LL HELP!!!! MY MOM @meera_rautela JUST SENT ME THIS PICTURE ON MESSAGE. WHAT DO YOU THINK? WHAT DOES SHE WANT ME TO DO? WHAT'S HER HIDDEN MOTIVE? SCAREDDDD."

Reacting to her post, netizens suggested that she should enter the kitchen and cook something for her mother, at least a cup of tea.

In reply, Urvashi shared a photograph of herself on Instagram on Wednesday and captioned: "Off to kitchen". Urvashi also did not forget to tease her mother Meera Rautela by tagging her in the post!

Although the background looks nowhere close to a kitchen and appears to be a still from a shoot, the actress looks gorgeous in a red saree and traditional jewellery with her hair left open.

On the work front, Urvashi will next be seen in the web series "Inspector Avinash". Urvashi plays Poonam Mishra, wife of supercop, Inspector Avinash Mishra, in the show. The series is based on the life of Inspector Mishra and has Randeep Hooda essaying the title role.

-with IANS inputs