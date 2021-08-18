Tiku weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut flags off pre-production duties for Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut flags off pre-production duties for Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer

The shooting of the upcoming film 'Tiku weds Sheru' will start in the first week of November. Taking to her social media, actress Kangana Ranaut updated about the movie update. On Wednesday, Kangana posted a picture, wherein she can be seen engaged in a serious discussion with the other team members of 'Tiku weds Sheru'. "Preproduction of Tiku weds Sheru at @manikarnikafilms office, filming begins first week of November," she captioned the image, which shows Kangana sitting across the table with her brother Akshit Ranaut and two others.

For the unversed, Kangana is producing the film under her production house Manikarnika Films. This will be her maiden digital venture. 'Tiku weds Sheru' is being touted as a dark comedy featuring actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.

Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to inform her friends and fans that her account was hacked. The actress claimed that someone in China 'tried to hack' into her account, and she's facing difficulty in uploading Stories and posts related to the ongoing Afghan-Taliban situation. Afghanistan descended into chaos after the Taliban took control of the capital city, Kabul and the government led by President Ashraf Ghani, collapsed.

In the post, Kangana wrote, ''Last night I got Instagram alert as someone tried to hack my account in China, the alert disappeared suddenly, and this morning all my stories about Talibanis has disappeared. My account was disabled. After calling Instagram people I could access it, but as I try to write I am getting logged out of my account again and again."

''Took my sister's phone to do this story, as she has my account opened on her phone as well. This is a very big international conspiracy... Unbelievable," she added.

