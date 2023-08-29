Taylor Swift pokes fun at Kanye West after interrupted by fans during Eras Tour

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taylor Swift pokes fun at Kanye West

It's been almost 14 years since Kanye West got on stage to grab the spotlight from Taylor Swift after her big win at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in a moment that has become an memory. And while it was obviously embarassing for Swift at the time, she's learned to make light of ot, like she did during her concert in Mexico city. After thanking her fans for their support, Swift was giving some insight into her inspiration for her album when the audience began chanying and cheering uproariously. An appreciative and graceful Taylor Swift quipped in the moment,

"Wow, people chanting your name, it's really the only way to be interrupted... and I would know". Swift's show in Mexico City comes just a few weeks after she closed out the North American leg of her Eras Tour with a six-night string of shows at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, where she also recieved a healthy dose of cheering.

In fact, during more than one of the shows, after performing 'Champagne Problems', Swift got emotional as the audience delivered a standing ovation for nearly eight minutes.

What do I say to you after that? she asked the crowd. That was so deeply abnormal and beautiful. I don't know what to do or say.

While celebrities have attended The Eras Tour in droves all across the country, Swift's L.A. performances were particularly star-studded. Among the A-list concertgoers were Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Taylor Lautner, Cameron Diaz, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Costner, Sophia Bush, Victoria Justice, Ashley Greene, Zoe Saldana, Sofia Richie, Haley Lu Richardson, Michelle Monaghan, Camilla Luddington, Mariska Hargitay, Courteney Cox and Kaia Gerber, to name just a few.

