Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAHIR RAJ BHASIN Tahir Raj Bhasin receives his first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin on Thursday posted a string of pictures of getting his first vaccine shot for Covid-19. He got the jab in Manali, where he was shooting for an upcoming assignment. Tahir posted the images from the vaccination centre on Instagram. In one photo, he is seen getting his shot, while other frames capture him waiting outside the vaccination centre, as well as snapshots of the centre itself.

"I waited accompanied by the smell of surrounding pine wood at a makeshift primary health centre in Jagatsukh, a tiny village one hour outside of Manali, (which is where I was shooting when lockdowns were announced and have been since). At 11:01, I finally managed to get my first Covishield jab," Tahir wrote.

He added: "Thank you to the scientific minds who have made this possible and to health care workers on duty in the remotest of districts to make sure we have a shot at a better, safer tomorrow."

On the professional front, the actor will be seen in the films "Looop Lapeta". Looop Lapeta is an official remake of the 1998 German movie 'Run Lola Run', written and directed by Tom Tykwer. Franka Potente played the titular role of Lola, while the film also starred Moritz Bleibtreu. The German film followed a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend's life.

Helmed by filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, 'Looop Lapeta' is being bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar), and Aayush Maheshwari.

The actor also has Kabir Khan directorial "83". The film is slated to release on June 4. The film revolves around India's victory in the 1983 cricket World Cup. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Ranveer plays the team's captain Kapil Dev. Tahir will also be seen in the web series "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein".

-with IANS inputs