Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali announces separation from DJ Aqeel, says 'we hold no animosity'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARAH KHAN ALI Farah Khan Ali with sister Sussanne Khan and former husband DJ Aqeel

Designer and Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali has announced separation from DJ Aqeel. Sharing a lengthy note on Instagram, Farah shared that they are 'happily separated' and it has been nine years that she and Aqeel "changed their relationship status from couple to friends". She also urged everybody to be supportive of their decision and declared that there is no animosity of any kind between the estranged couple. Farah and Aqeel tied the knot in 1999 and the couple is blessed with two children, son Azaan and daughter Fizaa.

"Sometimes two people grow apart. Sometimes they outgrow each other. It has been 9 years since my relationship with my husband Aqeel changed its status as a couple to just friends and to term it simply would be to state that we are “Happily Separated”," she captioned a picture with Aqeel, adding, "We will always be best friends to each other and parents to our wonderful children Azaan and Fizaa who love us both equally yet accept that we cannot be a couple any longer. This was a mutual decision we took together involving two adults and there wasn’t any third person involved.

"We are announcing it publicly now, is so that the ones who know us accept our situation gracefully and always wish well for both of us especially because we hold no animosity of any kind towards one another and will always be there for each other. Aqeel is and will always be my family as I will be his. We hope that all our well wishers will accept our decision maturely and not judge us for it. It’s important to be happy and we all, Aqeel and I including our children and families most definitely are. That’s all that matters. Grateful and happy for everything in my life," she wrote concluding her note.

Aqeel also shared a similar note with the same picture.

Many from the industry including Farah's sister Sussane came out in support of the estranged couple. While Sussanne Khan commented on the post writing, "Love you both", actresses Neelam Kothari Soni, Dia Mirza and Vidya Malvade among others posted heart emojis.