Sushant Death Case: Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Bollywood celebrities demand CBI probe for SSR

While the Supreme court is yet to decided if Sushant Singh Rajput's death case will be interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Mumbai Police, Bollywood celebrities came forward to support the late actor's family in their demand for justice and CBI probe. While actors like Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon have already been vocal about their opinions in connection with Sushant's death, on Thursday, celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Mouni Roy and others also voiced their demand for CBI probe in Sushant's death case.

Coolie No. 1 actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "#CBIforSSR." On the other hand, Parineeti wrote, "All that is needed, is the truth. #JusticeDorSSR" Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also wrote, "#CBIInquiryforSushant" along with a quote in hindi. Mouni Roy wrote, "CBIForSushantSinghRajput."

Actor Gulshan Devaiah tweeted: "No hashtags, no finger pointing, no conclusions. I really hope & pray, that the matter around the tragic passing of Sushant Singh Rajput comes to a decisive conclusion. How we "feel" is less important than true, unbiased justice!! Justice for the sake of Justice & nothing else."

Actress Zareen Khan shared her sentiments on Twitter and wrote: "Sushant's family needs to know the truth, his fans & every person who loved him needs to know the truth. #CBIForSSR #CBIforSushant #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput."

Actress Kriti Sanon also demanded a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, saying his loved ones deserve closure. "I pray that the truth comes out SOON.. His family, his friends, fans and all loved ones deserve this closure," Kriti wrote on Instagram Story.

"I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case so it's investigated without any political agendas, in the TRUE sense, to provide justice to the family!! It's high time his soul rests in peace! #CBIForSSR #SushantSinghRajput," added the actress, who worked with Sushant in the 2017 release Raabta, and is rumoured to have dated him once.

Earlier on Thursday, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a new video on Instagram and Twitter, to reiterate her demand for a CBI enquiry into the late actor's death. "We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah," Shweta said in the video, which she posted on her verified Instagram account and her unverified Twitter handle.

In another post, she is seen holding a placard that reads: "I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request for #CBIforSSR." She captioned the image as: "It's time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput."

Following her post, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also shared a video demanding a CBI probe into the death. "We want CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput. We deserve to know the truth," says the actress in a video published by her verified Twitter team, which goes by the name of Team Kangana Ranaut.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. His family has lodged an FIR charging his actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges.

