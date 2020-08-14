Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Actor's sister urges fans to join global 24-hour prayer meet

It has been two months that actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and his family is still fighting to get justice and to know what exactly happened on June 14 when the actor allegedly decided to take his own life. While Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty claims that the actor was battling depression, his family, staff and close friends refuse to believe that a lively person like Sushant can commit suicide under depression. On July 25th, the actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea accusing her of abetment to suicide and claimed that she tried to separate him from his family and compelled him to feel depressed for her own advantage. He also claimed that the Jalebi actress used Sushant's fame and money for her own benefit.

On Thursday, Sushant's cook Dipesh appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and revealed that Rhea was controlling the late actor. Earlier, Sushant's former business manager Shruti Modi had also claimed that Rhea used to take all the decisions related to the actor's personal and professional life. The pages from the actor's dairy have also come into the light which state that he had 'solid plans' for the year 2020 and wanted to make his Hollywood debut. Even his sister Shweta Singh Kirti questioned how can I person die by suicide when he was "Somebody who had solid plans. Somebody who knew how to make his dreams into reality... somebody who was an eternal positivist!"

On the second-month death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, his family has organized a global 24-hours spiritual and prayer observation and have urges his fans to join it and pray for the justice. His sister wrote, "It has been 2 months you left us Bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day."

