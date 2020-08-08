Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CINEMAWORLDMASTI Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: SC to hear Rhea's plea seeking transfer of FIR from Patna to Mumbai on Aug 11

The Supreme Court will hear on August 11 (Tuesday), the petition filed by Rhea Chakroborty seeking to transfer a First Information Report (FIR) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case from Patna to Mumbai. A petition has been filed by actor Rhea in the apex court seeking transfer of investigation in the case to Mumbai, said her lawyer Satish Maneshinde on July 29.

An FIR had been registered against Rhea at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna under various sections, including abetment to suicide on the complaint of Rajput's father. Meanwhile, on Friday (August 7) night, Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who went to Mumbai for probe in Rajput's death case and was quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), arrived at Patna airport.

On Friday, Rhea was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office in Mumbai in connection with Rajput's death case. The agency also questioned Showik Chakraborty, Rhea's brother, and Shruti Modi. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has collected documents related to the actor's death from Bihar Police.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

