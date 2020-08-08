Saturday, August 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Siddharth Pithani to be investigated by ED today
Live now

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Siddharth Pithani to be investigated by ED today

The Enforcement Directorate questioned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father, and Shruti Modi on August 7. The agency has also asked the late Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, Siddharth Pithani, to appear before the agency on August 8. Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team of the CBI will now look into the actor's case. Catch all the latest updates related to the actor's death here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2020 7:04 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Siddharth Pithani to be investigated by ED today
Image Source : INDIA TV

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Siddharth Pithani to be investigated by ED today

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: August 7 was a crucial day since the 'prime accused' in the late actor's death case--actress Rhea Chakraborty finally appeared at the ED office for investigation. Not just her, the agency also questioned Showik Chakraborty, Rhea's brother, and Shruti Modi. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has collected documents related to the actor's death from Bihar Police. Earlier, the ED rejected Rhea's request to postpone recording her statement until the Supreme Court hearing. The ED has also asked the late actor's friend, Siddharth Pithani, to appear before the agency on August 8. The ED earlier interrogated Samuel Miranda, an associate of Rhea over the latter's properties, sources said. The Special Investigation Team of the CBI that is probing high profile cases of Vijay Mallya and AgustaWestland cases will now investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, which police thinks could have been suicide. The investigating agency has registered a case against six accused including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with Rajput's death.

After Central Government's order on August 5, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has finally taken over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. On Thursday, CBI re-registered an FIR of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against  Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and 3 others on the basis of the FIR filed by Bihar Police on the late actor's father KK Singh's complaint. Catch all the latest updates related to the actor's death case here:

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 08, 2020 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari arrived at Patna airport, late on August 7 night

    Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who went to Mumbai for probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and was quarantined by BMC arrived at Patna airport, late last night (7th August).

  • Aug 08, 2020 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Centre moves Supreme Court, seeks to implead itself in Rhea Chakraborty’s petition

    The Centre has moved the Supreme Court seeking to make itself a party to actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for transferring to Mumbai an FIR, lodged against her in Patna, in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), in its plea filed in the pending petition of Chakraborty, said, "on the transfer of investigation of the... (Patna) case to the CBI, it is clear that the Union of India is a necessary and proper party to the present proceedings."

     

  • Aug 08, 2020 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rhea's plea seeking transfer of FIR to be heard in SC on Aug 11

    The Supreme Court will hear on August 11 (Tuesday), the petition filed by Rhea Chakroborty seeking to transfer a First Information Report (FIR) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case from Patna to Mumbai.

  • Aug 08, 2020 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rhea's call records show she spoke to Mahesh Bhatt 16 times

    Rhea Chakraborty's call details for the past one year have revealed that she was in regular touch with her family, Bollywood personalities like Mahesh Bhatt, apart from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friends like Siddharth Pithani over the last one year.

  • Aug 08, 2020 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rhea remained evasive during ED drilling

    An ED official wishing to remain anonymous said that Rhea remained evasive on most of the questions and claimed to be innocent. The ED officials said that she was asked about the details of movable and immovable properties, businesses, and companies in which she and her family members are stakeholders. The official requesting anonymity said that the ED also asked Rhea to furnish the details of her address, profession, family members, mode of income, details of bank accounts, and credit cards.

    She was also asked to give details about how she knew Sushant Singh Rajput, and for how long.The ED also asked Rhea to share the details of the financial transactions with Sushant, or if she had any contract with the late actor for her finances and the Income Tax Return (ITR) details. In a reply about the ITR, Rhea told the financial probe agency that currently she does not have the record of ITR and that she would submit the ITR of last five years through her legal team soon.

  • Aug 08, 2020 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Actor's sister shares photo demanding justice

    Shweta wrote, "Bhai’s Billboard in California...It’s up on 880 north, right after the great mall parkway exit. It’s a world wide movement. #warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #worldforsushant."

Top News

Latest News

X