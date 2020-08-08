Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Siddharth Pithani to be investigated by ED today

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: August 7 was a crucial day since the 'prime accused' in the late actor's death case--actress Rhea Chakraborty finally appeared at the ED office for investigation. Not just her, the agency also questioned Showik Chakraborty, Rhea's brother, and Shruti Modi. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has collected documents related to the actor's death from Bihar Police. Earlier, the ED rejected Rhea's request to postpone recording her statement until the Supreme Court hearing. The ED has also asked the late actor's friend, Siddharth Pithani, to appear before the agency on August 8. The ED earlier interrogated Samuel Miranda, an associate of Rhea over the latter's properties, sources said. The Special Investigation Team of the CBI that is probing high profile cases of Vijay Mallya and AgustaWestland cases will now investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, which police thinks could have been suicide. The investigating agency has registered a case against six accused including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with Rajput's death.

After Central Government's order on August 5, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has finally taken over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. On Thursday, CBI re-registered an FIR of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and 3 others on the basis of the FIR filed by Bihar Police on the late actor's father KK Singh's complaint. Catch all the latest updates related to the actor's death case here:

