Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Actor's sister provides 'sensational information' to police

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUSTICE_FOR_SUSHANT21 Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Bihar Police questions actor's servant

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation: After 45 days of the actor's shocking death, his family finally came into action. Sushant's father K.K Singh filed FIR against Rhea Chakraborty who happened to be his girlfriend. The 74-year-old Singh lodged a complaint against Rhea, the deceased actor's friend, and six others on July 25 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including those pertaining to abetment of suicide and fraud. Sushant, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. Talking about Rhea, FIR under various sections of IPC including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). Catch all the latest updates related to Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case here:

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates:

In a very planned manner, the Bihar Police has started its investigation. After 3 hours in the Crime Branch of Andheri, the Bihar Police directly called the servant of Sushant Singh Rajput in a building called Pearl Heights of Versova and questioned him for about one and a half hours.

Then from there, the team left for Goregaon. They avoided media and called Sushant's sister Neetu in an undisclosed place for about 4 hours. Her statement was recorded there and the police got a lot of important information.

(Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna)

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is the family lawyer of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Wednesday said that bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna indicates that "somebody in Mumbai police was helping her." Singh said Rhea, who was seeking transfer of Sushant's case to CBI until now, has now chosen to move top court seeking stay on investigation.

"If she (Rhea) has moved the apex court, she should have filed a petition seeking CBI investigation," he said. “FIR is registered in Patna, now she (Rhea) has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking stay and transfer of investigation to Mumbai. Isse jyada kya proof chahiye ki (what more proof is needed that) somebody in Mumbai Police is helping her,” Singh told PTI.

Rhea, 28, on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the probe by the Bihar police on the FIR filed against her by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father for allegedly abetting the suicide of his actor son. She also sought transfer of the FIR of Sushant's father Krishna Kumar Singh from Patna to Mumbai.

The move by Rhea to rush to the top court assumes significance in view of the fact that a Bihar police team is already in Mumbai and may seek to interrogate the actress as the FIR contained allegations of severe criminal offences such as abetment of suicide and criminal breach of trust.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Rhea, said he has filed a petition in the apex court seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. In her plea, Rhea also sought stay on the probe by Bihar Police on the FIR till the disposal of her plea in the top court, Maneshinde said.

Actor Ankita Lokhande, meanwhile, shared a two-word mysterious post on social media: 'Truth Wins'. Lokhande, who dated Sushant, her "Pavitra Rishta" co-star for over six years till 2016, took to Twitter to share a black-and-white image with "TRUTH WINS" written in the centre.

-With PTI inputs

