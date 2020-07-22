Image Source : FILEIMAGE/YOUTUBESCREENGRAB Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged spirit tells Steve Huff he had 'big arguments with men' before death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise came as a shock to many. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, and ever since an investigation is on in the case. There were many fans who claimed that his death wasn't a suicide but something else. Apart from this, they kept on sharing photos and videos to keep his memories alive until one day they came across a video by famous paranormal expert Steve Huff who claimed to have spoken with the spirit of the late actor. After the massive success of his first video, he came with the other two that had some shocking explosions by the 'so-called spirit.' He is seen asking a lot of questions to him in what he terms as the 'spirit-box' sessions and the answers he got were quite surprising. In the third video which also features Steve's wife Debby, he asks Sushant about what happened before the night of your death to which the voice replied, "Big arguments with men."

At the beginning of the first video Huff says, "I have been doing this for last 10 years, I have created this device and I welcome SSR and speak to his fans and family, if you have a message Sushant you can feel free to come through. I was not familiar with your work but you are well loved, u have lot of fans out there, would you like to tell anything to your fans?" He even asks the spirit if he was in light to which SSR reponds, "Tell Steve I am getting light."

Watch the first video here:

The second video shows the paranormal expert saying, "I am working on a follow-up session for Sushant and he talks more, answers my questions and it is incredible. Here's a sneak peek."

See the second video here:

The third video came as a shocker as there were a lot of things that were exposed. The spirit also revealed that his mother was with him. When Steve asks, "Sushant, can you tell me what happened before the night of your death," he gets an answer - "Big arguments with men". "Did someone murder you? Do you remember how you died?" is what Steve asks next and the voice says, "They brought nails."

Not only this, but the spirit also mentioned that he "Want some love" when asked about one thing he wants to say before the activity ends.

Watch it here:

Have a look at how Twitterati reacted:

Did any of you listen to @SteveHuff spirit box interaction with Sushant? 🥺 — 𝙎𝙤𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙖 💜✨ (@SonniaSlays) July 19, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s spirit contacted by Huff Paranormal’s Steve, says a female spirit was there with Sushant!



This is insane!#SushantSingRajput pic.twitter.com/WX5ODPcwGq — SIDDHARTH SHARMA BHARDWAJ🇮🇳 (@siddharthhJK) July 18, 2020

The Famous & Known To Paranormal Expert Steve huff Claimed that he Spoke To Sushant Singh Rajput's sprit (Ever First Bollywood Celebrity)... Just FYI, This Famous Paranormal Expert Had Spoken To Many Other International Celebrity Spirits In Past. pic.twitter.com/YiiBXqm288 — Nilotpal Mrinal (@nilotpalm3) July 20, 2020

I have tears in my eyes when I watch #SteveHuff video.

Its really @itsSSR#IndiaWantsSushantTruth — Payal Rohatgi (@impayalrohatgi) July 21, 2020

Both Steve Huff and sushant had same Vincent Van Gogh painting!! Is it a mere high coincidence or a " connection" ? I believe some connection ! What are your views? I am astonished! My fellow twitter user @Kay72836381 also posted it! I saw it late night around 3am. pic.twitter.com/uLQMMao5CT — Saachie (@Saachie3) July 20, 2020

This is from Huff Paranormal researchers who tried to connect SSR.



Insided of "Tell Steve I'm getting the light" i heard it "DOSTI KE NAAM PAR THEY MURDE®ED ME"



Am i only one who can listen this or its just audio illusion?

#CBICantBeDeniedForSSR pic.twitter.com/ZpJPH0vxPU — Dr. Jayesh Thaker (@JThakers) July 21, 2020

Coincidence between Steve huff background's painting and Sushant's twitter account cover painting. #itsSSR #shradha https://t.co/EztbRE2LFn — Sushant Singh Rajput (@Sushant22502360) July 18, 2020

Disclaimer: India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.

