Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged spirit tells Steve Huff he had 'big arguments with men' before death

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans came across a video by famous paranormal expert Steve Huff who claimed to have spoken with the spirit of the late actor. He is seen asking a lot of questions to him and the answers he got were quite surprising. In his recent 'spirit-box' session, Steve asks Sushant about what happened before the night of his death to which the voice replied, "Big arguments with men."

New Delhi Published on: July 22, 2020 13:40 IST
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise came as a shock to many. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, and ever since an investigation is on in the case. There were many fans who claimed that his death wasn't a suicide but something else. Apart from this, they kept on sharing photos and videos to keep his memories alive until one day they came across a video by famous paranormal expert Steve Huff who claimed to have spoken with the spirit of the late actor. After the massive success of his first video, he came with the other two that had some shocking explosions by the 'so-called spirit.' He is seen asking a lot of questions to him in what he terms as the 'spirit-box' sessions and the answers he got were quite surprising. In the third video which also features Steve's wife Debby, he asks Sushant about what happened before the night of your death to which the voice replied, "Big arguments with men."

At the beginning of the first video Huff says, "I have been doing this for last 10 years, I have created this device and I welcome SSR and speak to his fans and family, if you have a message Sushant you can feel free to come through. I was not familiar with your work but you are well loved, u have lot of fans out there, would you like to tell anything to your fans?" He even asks the spirit if he was in light to which SSR reponds, "Tell Steve I am getting light."

Watch the first video here:

The second video shows the paranormal expert saying, "I am working on a follow-up session for Sushant and he talks more, answers my questions and it is incredible. Here's a sneak peek."

See the second video here:

The third video came as a shocker as there were a lot of things that were exposed. The spirit also revealed that his mother was with him.  When Steve asks, "Sushant, can you tell me what happened before the night of your death," he gets an answer - "Big arguments with men". "Did someone murder you? Do you remember how you died?" is what Steve asks next and the voice says, "They brought nails."

Not only this, but the spirit also mentioned that he "Want some love" when asked about one thing he wants to say before the activity ends.

Watch it here:

Have a look at how Twitterati reacted:

Disclaimer: India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.

 

