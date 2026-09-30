Gujarat ATS, Coast Guard in joint operation arrest five Pakistanis near Lakshadweep with 510 kg of drugs

Mumbai:

In a swift and decisive maritime interdiction striking at the heart of transnational narco-terrorism networks, the Bharatiya Tatrakshak, operating in seamless tactical synergy with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Gujarat, successfully neutralised a major maritime narcotics smuggling attempt in the Arabian Sea, west of Lakshadweep.Executing precise sea-air surveillance based on actionable intelligence, the Bharatiya Tatrakshak assets maintained unyielding tracking before initiating hot pursuit, neutralising the target, and boarding a suspicious Iranian dhow on 25 September 2026.

It should be noted that Gujarat ATS, Coast Guard and Central agencies in a joint operation arrested five Pakistani nationals in an Iranian boat in the middle of the sea near Lakshadweep with 510 kg of drugs. The team arrives at Mumbai port with the accused and the boat loaded with drugs.

High-seas operation results in seizure of 526 kilograms of contraband

The high-seas operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 526 kilograms of high-grade contraband—comprising heroin and methamphetamine—valued at over Rs 3,000 crore in international markets, alongside the swift apprehension of five Pakistani nationals operating the vessel.

The intercepted dhow, crew, and seized contraband have been escorted under armed escort to Mumbai for joint interrogation and comprehensive multi-agency legal proceedings.

Operational success exemplifies Bharatiya Tatrakshak's maritime dominance

This operational success exemplifies Bharatiya Tatrakshak's unyielding maritime dominance, robust surveillance grid, and resolute commitment to maintaining zero tolerance against illicit activities within India's sovereign waters and extended maritime zones.

By crippling the financial engine of hostile foreign syndicates and intercepting toxic synthetic substances before they reach mainland shores, this mission serves as a critical force multiplier to the Union Government’s national vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. Bharatiya Tatrakshak remains fully postured to defend the nation's sea borders, shield the country's youth from the scourge of drugs, and uphold absolute security across the maritime domain.

Indian Coast Guard successfully seizes 115 kg of cocaine

In May this year, in a major success against maritime narcotics smuggling, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully seized approximately 115 kg of cocaine during a joint intelligence-based anti-smuggling operation conducted in coordination with Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Gujarat from May 25-26, 2026 off the Mundra coast in Gujarat. The estimated international market value of the seized narcotics is approximately Rs 1150 crore as per open-source assessments.

Acting on specific and actionable intelligence shared by ATS Gujarat, ICG Interceptor Boats, with ATS personnel embarked onboard, undertook an extensive search operation in the Mundra anchorage area. During the operation, suspicious activity was observed onboard a container vessel.

By demonstrating swift operational response and seamless inter-agency coordination, the team immediately proceeded to the location and successfully recovered five bags from the sea.

After examination, the bags were found to contain packets of white powdery substance, which tested positive for Cocaine. A total of 115 packets, weighing approximately one kilogram each, with an overall contraband weight of around 115 kg, were seized during the operation. Subsequently, the vessel has been brought to the port for further investigation. This was the 15th successful anti-narcotics operation jointly undertaken by ICG & ATS in the last five years, reaffirming their unwavering commitment towards strengthening maritime security and achieving the national vision of a “Nasha Mukt Bharat”.

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