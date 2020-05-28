Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN/SONU SOOD Fan calls Sonu Sood next Amitabh Bachchan of Bollywood, his humble reply wins the internet

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has turned out to be a real-life hero for all the migrant workers as he has been arranging buses to send them home during the coronavirus pandemic. He has been garnering praise from all corners for his efforts. Recently, a Twitter user said that the Simmba actor is the next Amitabh Bachchan of Bollywood and his humble reply won over the internet. The fan wrote, "Jab sab theek ho jayega, uske baad appko har Sunday shoot se chutti leni padegi. Log apse milne aenge. Jo log ghumne ayenge wo puchenge ki Sonu Sood ka ghar kahan hain. Sonu Sood agla Amitabh (Bachchan)."

To this Sonu Sood replied, "Wo kyu mere ghar ayenge dost, mai un sab ke ghar jaunga. Bahut sare aloo paranthe, paan aur chai udhar hai mere doston pe." The fan was reffering to teh large crowd that gathers outside Big B's house Jalsa every Sunday to get a glimpse of the superstar.

वो क्यों मेरे घर आएँगे दोस्त। मैं उन सब के घर जाऊँगा। बहुत सारे आलू के पराँठे, पान और चाय उधार है मेरे भाइयों पर। ❣️ https://t.co/4PFSn68E13 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

There is absolutely no stopping for Sonu Sood as he has been on the field for more than 20 hours and helping more migrants stuck in different parts to go back to their homes in association with Neeti Goel as a part of a drive that they called GHAR BHEJO. Not just arranging buses, the actor has been providing food to the daily wage workers and PPE kits to the health officials to help them fight the battle against COVID-19. Sonu Sood has even given away his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the medical forces.

Not just Bollywood celebrities and fans, the government has been all praise for the actor as well. Recently, the official Twitter account of Maharashtra governor tweeted, "Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up actor, filmstar @SonuSood and complimented him for his dedicated work in facilitating the safe transportation of migrant people from various states to their home states." Reacting to the same, Sonu said, "Thank u so much sir. Your words inspire me to work harder. Will continue working for the migrant brothers and sisters till we unite them with their families Honoured."

Thank u so much sir. Your words inspire me to work harder. Will continue working for the migrant brothers and sisters till we unite them with their families 🙏 Honoured. https://t.co/fmZjfCfAqH — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

The actor has been actively encouraging fans to come forward and unite in these tough times to fight the battle against COVID-19. He has also been asking fans to support those who are on the front foot and bravely risking their lives to save the nation.

