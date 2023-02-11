Social media sensation Ankita Sehgal's 'newly married couple' reel goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Social media sensation Ankita Sehgal

Social media platforms, especially Instagram, are bustling with varied types of content; witty, sensible, fashion, beauty, and whatnot! While fashion and beauty tips top the charts, one cannot miss out on the comedy content out there and social media sensation Ankita Sehgal is one such creator whose Instagram reels have been going viral lately. She has left the internet in splits with her newest videos on 'newly married couple'. The diva tied the knot with RJ Kisna in 2021. Since then, she has been creating super hilarious and extremely relatable reels featuring the lives of newly married couples.

Netizens are amazed at how accurate her latest reel on ‘Newly Married Traveling by Train with Hubby’ is. We've all seen such couples while travelling and also felt cringe, haven't we? Check out the viral video here-

A newlywed couple's honeymoon in Goa has always been the talk of the town. So, how could Ankita not make a reel on that? She posted ‘Every Bride on Honeymoon in Goa, pt 2,’ which amassed great popularity on Instagram and many related with her antics. The content creator's other series of reels include ‘Shaadi Ek Siyaapa,’ in which she talks about different elements of marriage, calling them ‘a problem’, like a pink lehenga, a gym, makeup artists, a bachelorette, a dowry, etc., in different episodes.

Have you seen a newly married woman joining the office back? Aren't they super excited? Well, Ankita Sehgal doesn't fail even by a percent to portray the same energy in her reels ‘Newly Married's First Day at Office’ and ‘Newly Married Coming Back to Office.’ From donning the ensemble to narrating the exact lines, she flawlessly makes us grin with such videos.

Meanwhile, hailing from Jalandhar, Punjab, Ankita stepped into the world of content creation after dropping her 9–5 job. She has always been a creative person and worked in different streams, from scripting to photography to graphic design. Ankita Sehgal rose to fame when her reel was posted by actress Priyanka Chopra.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Mumbai reception: When, Where, guest list and more details

Also Read: Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary the winner of Bigg Boss 16? Here's what Social media has to say

Latest Entertainment News