Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s BTS photos from unreleased song Habit go viral; fans get emotional

Actor Sidharth Shukla's name was often taken along with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. The duo, as Sidnaaz, enjoyed massive popularity. Their sparkling camaraderie in Bigg Boss 13 and sizzling chemistry in the music videos in which they featured after the reality show were proof enough that they belonged with each other. Sidharth's death left a void in everyone's heart after he succumbed to a heart attack. Fans are already going back to his memories from his previous films and shows to remember him. Now, the BTS photos from Sidnaaz's unreleased music video Habit have gone viral on the internet.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans got emotional as the pictures surfaced on the internet. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the song Habit was supposed to be their next music video. The duo had flown to Goa on New Year to shoot for the video. Going by the buzz, they had had for half of it and were supposed to shot the other half in the coming months. The pictures going viral show Sidharth and Shehnaaz going goofy. Another shows them soaking in the sun.

Fans have been asking the makers of the song Habit to release the music video with whatever was shot in order to have another memory of the late Sidharth Shukla. One Twitter user said, "You make me smile. Every single day." Another tweeted, "True love stories never have endings."

Meanwhile, Vidyut Jammwal took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay a special tribute to Sidharth Shukla during an Instagram LIVE session. The actor talked about his friendship with the late actor and also shared his beautiful memories with him. Calling Shukla his 'best friend,' Vidyut shared that the duo used to catch up at his house and talk for hours.

Vidyut Jammwal said, "Sidharth Shukla has been my best friend because I've never had a friend like him. I've never had a friendship with anybody like the one I had with Shukla." The actor revealed that Sidharth used to follow the mantra 'To be the man, you gotta beat the man" in the gym and used to lift more weights than any other person. He also revealed that Sidharth was one of the few people who never called the media to cover him but the media loved him. He added, "I was always proud of him and I would show off to the world that I knew him (Sidharth) since our modelling days. He was successful, well-spoken and fearless. He achieved the stardom he wanted."

Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai's Cooper hospital had confirmed his death. According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday. The reason for his death was a heart attack.