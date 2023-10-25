Shraddha Kapoor performs puja on new Lamborghini; says 'Gaadi nahi rath hai...' | Video

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Shraddha Kapoor in her new Lamborghini

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Shraddha Kapoor made a lavish purchase by acquiring a red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. On October 25th, the 'Aashiqui 2' actress was seen driving her new car, with an approximate value of Rs 4.8 crore. During a brief interaction with paparazzi, she shared her destination, mentioning that she was heading to a temple, and the paparazzi congratulated her on her new acquisition. Towards the end of the conversation, Shraddha hilariously referred her new addition as 'rath.'

She said, "Gaadi nahi rath hai (it's a chariot, not a car)." Following her interaction with the paparazzi, the 'Half Girlfriend' star visited a temple, where she performed a special pooja for her new car under the guidance of a pandit. The actress lit incense sticks and waved them both inside and outside her car, seeking blessings before taking it for a spin.

Pooja Choudary, associated with Lamborghini Mumbai, shared a heartfelt note along with a picture of herself posing with Shraddha Kapoor in front of the red Lamborghini. In her message, she expressed the significance of the moment, as they prepared to deliver a Huracán Tecnica to the immensely talented Shraddha Kapoor. She wrote, “Today marks a truly special moment for me! As we prepare to deliver a Huracán Tecnica to the incredibly talented Shraddha Kapoor, I can't help but be filled with emotions while recounting my own journey of building this company over the years. This is an unforgettable first in Mumbai - A Lamborghini sold to a remarkable woman."

What's next for Shraddha Kapoor?

Shraddha made her acting debut with the film 'Teen Patti' in 2010. However, it was her role in 'Aashiqui 2' (2013) that brought her widespread recognition and success. Some of her most popular films include 'Ek Villain' (2014), 'ABCD 2' (2015), 'Baaghi' (2016), 'Stree' (2018), 'Chhichhore' (2019), 'Saaho' (2019) and the romantic comedy 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' (2023) with Ranbir Kapoor.

Next, Shraddha will be seen in 'Stree 2' alongside Rajkummar Rao.

