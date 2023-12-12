SHOCKING! Chinese singer Zhang Xingte attacked by women fans at airport, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Zhang Xingte was attacked by a group of women at the airport

A video is doing rounds on the internet wherein Chinese singer and the internet sensation, Zhang Xingte was harassed by a group of women fans. The shocking incident took place at the airport.

The 21-year-old singer was the target of a gang of stalker fans. Zhang Xingte allegedly confronted some of them at the airport and told them to stop acting inappropriately. Following this, the stalkers began verbally abusing him and threw water at him. They continued to physically harass him with their empty cups, which further exacerbated the situation. The singer backed off despite the ordeal and later picked up the cups that were thrown at him.

Watch the viral video here:

Popular Chinese singer attacked by stalker fans

After the incident, Zhang Xingte's agency condemned the act and filed a case against the gang, Koreaboo reported. “Today’s airport incident has been reported to the police. I’m cooperating with the police while they’re handling the case. Other related items have been communicated to a lawyer for resolution,” said Xingte’s agency, in a statement.

Reports further stated that the three women were detained at Shanghai Pudong airport. Notably, the accused women earlier got into an altercation with the singer at an airport in another city and an event venue in Shanghai over the weekend.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi temple ahead of Dunki release | WATCH

Latest Entertainment News