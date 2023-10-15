Shilpa Shetty BRUTALLY trolled for twining with husband Raj Kundra in unique face mask | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra in black mask

Shilpa Shetty opted to try out the trend set by her husband-businessman Raj Kundra and donned an LED face mask while she was out and about in Mumbai, recently. While this is a common practice for Raj, it's the first time that Shilpa has been seen wearing a face mask in public. The couple posed for paparazzi, although their faces remained concealed behind the masks. Raj and Shilpa were referred as a 'Power Ranger couple' because of their unique masks.

Well, their look has not gone well with some social media users, who trolled the actress. The video captured Raj Kundra opening the car door for Shilpa as he assisted her in stepping out of the vehicle and walking towards the restaurant. The couple walked hand in hand. Both Shilpa and Raj were dressed in matching all-black outfits, with Shilpa wearing a black jumpsuit and Raj in a black sweatshirt and pants. The couple struck poses for the photographers, before entering the restaurant. Also, Shilpa briefly lifted her face mask for the media.

After the video went viral, Shilpa Shetty was trolled for copying Raj's style. A user wrote, "Ye bhi apne husband jesi ho gyi". Another wote, "Waah kya jodi hai, dono hi muh dikhane k kaabil nahi rahe." A third comment read, "This is beyond cringe infact they both have become pro chapris."

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra exchanged vows on November 22, 2009. They experienced the joy of parenthood in 2012 when their son, Viaan Raj Kundra, was born. In 2020, the couple welcomed a baby girl, Samisha Shetty Kundra, through surrogacy.

Shilpa Shetty's work front

Shilpa Shetty was recently seen in Sukhee. The film marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Krishan Kumar, and Shikhaa Sharma, Sukhee traces the story of a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife and her friends who are set to attend a school reunion in Delhi. The film celebrates Sukhee and her friends' journey as they relive their old days and appreciate their transitions over the years. It also starred Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, and Mridula Oberoi.

Before this, she featured in Nikamma co-starring Sherlin Shetty and Abhimanyu Dasani. The film failed to impress the audience and could'nt perform well at the box office.

