Shehnaaz Gill's unique 'spa time' shows actress taking 'Teri Mitti Me Mil Jaawaan' too seriously; see pics

Shehnaaz Gill never fails to entertain her fans and followers with her quirky antics and Tuesday was one of those days. The Punjabi singer turned actress took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her 'spa day'. Drenched in mud Shehnaaz looked adorable as she made funny poses for the camera. Her fans couldn't stop showering their love on her. Sharing a series of pictures, Shehnaaz captioned the post, "Spa time #off roading."

Take a look:

In the pictures, Shehnaaz can be seen enjoying herself as she rolls in the mud. Indeed, she took Akshay Kumar's song 'Teri Mitti Me Mil Jaawaan' too seriously. Dressed in a black outfit Shehnaaz's latest post brought a huge smile to everyone's face.

Netizens reactions

In no time, Shehnaaz's post was bombarded with sweet reactions from her fans. One of them wrote, "Pure soul #sidnaaz." Another said, "Damnn. Those eyes are like pearls." A user also mentioned, "Shehnaz u look beautiful and perfect." Several fans dropped red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Shehnaaz is an avid social media user who keeps dropping entertaining videos and pictures on her Instagram handle. Check out some of her most loved posts below:

Recently Shehnaaz also made her ramp debut wearing a red Samant Chauhan lehenga. She walked a showstopper for the designer and later even danced her heart out on Sidhu Moose Wala's song Sohne Lagde.

Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming projects

Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film, 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She is reported to make her Bollywood debut very soon. Due to Shehnaaz's close proximity to actor Salman Khan, it is believed that she will be seen in his next film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

About Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will also star Pooja Hegde as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who allegedly play Salman Khan's brothers. The movie is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman had first announced the film's title in 2020 and is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022.

