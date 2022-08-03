Aditya Roy Kapur to marry rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday? Actor throws major hint

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur is rumoured to be dating Chunky Panday's daughter and actress Ananya Panday.Social media galore is buzzing with reports of their romance. Ananya's appearance in Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan acted as a catalyst that added fuel to these dating rumours. The actress made revelations about her love life. While she avoided talking about her past relationships, she did reveal her newest crush when she said, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot." Karan even asked Ananya what's brewing between her and Aditya. Hearing this Ananya went speechless.

Recently, Aditya Roy Kapur also opened up about his marriage plans. He told ETimes, "I absolutely believe in marriage. If it happens, it happens. It’s not something I am trying to manifest. I take each day as it comes so if marriage has to happen, it will happen. I have no concrete plans as of now and that’s for sure."

Meanwhile, both Ananya and Aditya have been tight-lipped about their relationship. There is no official confirmation from either side.

He also talked about the things which give him peace of mind, "Spending time with family, playing my guitar, playing a sport and travelling — these are things that give me peace. These are the things that you can get lost into. Like when you travel, you always come back all refreshed, with a different perspective on life. So that feels immensely peaceful."

Aditya Roy Kapur's upcoming projects

Aditya Roy Kapur was recently seen in the film Rashtra Kavach Om. Released on July 1, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Sanjana Sanghi, Prakash Raj and Prachi Shah. The fill will be streamed on ZEE5 on August 11. His upcoming project includes Jungleland.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Raksha Bandhan co-writer Kanika Dhillon after she deletes 'Hindu-phobic' tweets

Ananya Panday's upcoming films

Ananya is currently gearing up for her debut multilingual film Liger which also stars Vijay Deverakonda. The film is slated to release in theatres on August 25. She will be also seen in Excel Entertainment's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Also read: Rashami Desai exudes glam as she becomes Dabboo Ratnani's muse, netizens are in awe of her beauty

Latest Entertainment News