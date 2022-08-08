Shehnaaz Gill slams reports of her exit from Salman Khan's film Bhaijaan: 'Lol! these rumours...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill will feature in Salman Khan's film Bhaijaan

Shehnaaz Gill's fans cannot wait to witness their favorite star share screen space with superstar Salman Khan in the upcoming film Bhaijaan which was titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. However, they were disheartened by the reports that were being circulated on social media since morning claiming that the actress is no more a part of the film and that she has also unfollowed the superstar on Instagram. There has been no official announcement about Shehnaaz's acting debut in the film. Finally, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram stories and reacted to such rumours. Slamming such rumours, the actress revealed that she is the part of the film and cannot wait for people to see the film.

She wrote, "LOL! these rumors are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks. I can't wait for people to watch the film and ofcourse me too in the film."

This is the first time she addressed the film. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz's fans have taken a sigh of relief. It should also be noted that Shehnaaz is still following Salman Khan on Instagram.

A few days back a picture featuring the world's smallest singer, Abdu Rozik and Salman Khan from the sets of the film went viral on social media platforms. Reportedly, the internet sensation has been roped in a 'key role' in the film.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz will be seen opposite Raghav Juyal in the film which also marks her Bollywood debut. The film was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film's title was initially announced by Salman back in 2022. The movie, which will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who allegedly play Salman's brothers, is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022.

