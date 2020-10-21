Shammi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: When the actor forgot his dialogues while shooting with Madhubala

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRUJALBLACKANDWHITEERA When Shammi Kapoor forgot his dialogues while shooting with Madhubala

Late actor Shammi Kapoor is known as the Indian Elvis Presley. To date, there is no other actor matching up to his charisma, charm and screen presence. Whenever he used to appear on the big screen, it would become difficult for the viewers to let their eyes wander anywhere else. While his acting skills were class apart, Shammi Kapoor was known for his sassy moves. He has given a number of party numbers to the cinephiles that are still the show-stealer at parties. Kapoor himself once said that he never learned how to dance or had a dance master in his life but today, people know him as one of the best dancing icons of the country. Today marks the 89th birth anniversary of this blue-eyed boy of Bollywood, who not just entertained with his performances but also showed how to live life to the fullest.

While Shammi Kapoor was a charming actor, do you know he forgot his line when he was working with the beauty Madhubala for the film Rail Ka Dabba? Kapoor had met Madhubala for the first time when they came together for film Rail Ka Dabba and he was left mesmerised by her beauty. In Shammi kapoor's biography by Rauf Ahmed, it has been mentioned that the actor could not take his eyes off Madhubala when he first saw her. The superstar himself had confessed this and said that he felt like being hit by a thunderbolt. During the shoot, Kapoor not just forgot his lines, he was extremely nervous to take the actress in his arms for an intimate scene.

Shammi Kapoor, son of Prithviraj Kapoor, was born in 1931. He made his Bollywood debut in 1953 with the film Jeewan Jyoti. Shammi is widely remembered for his numerous superhit movies including Junglee, Kashmir Ki Kali, Brahmachari, An Evening In Paris and Teesri Manzil. He was last seen in the 2011 movie Rockstar, which released three months after his death. The film featured him alongside Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor.

On August 14, 2011, Shammi Kapoor breathed his last in Mumbai due to chronic renal failure. He was 79.

