Sara Ali Khan & Vicky Kaushal offer prayers to Lord Shiva in Lucknow ahead of their film release

Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the lead stars of the film Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal visited Lucknow and offered their prayers to Lord Shiva. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Sara Ali Khan wrote “Jai Bholenath”. The trailer of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the trailer of this romantic comedy received immense love from audiences and the songs have also captured a special place in the hearts of fans.

Earlier on the red carpet of IIFA, Vicky sang a romantic song while Sara gestured and expressed her emotions from behind him. Sara looked beautiful in a red decolletage crop top paired with a ruffled sari, while Vicky looked dapper in a monochrome tux.

Talking about the film, Vicky Kaushal had earlier said, “It’s a theatrical release for both of us after a long time. We were discussing that our theatrical releases before this were pre-Covid. I was telling Sara the same thing while coming here. It’s a great film to bring to the theatre because it’s a true family film, something you’ll enjoy watching with your entire family”.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story begins with the couple being in love with each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce.

Apart from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky and Sara have a few other releases in the pipeline. Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Sam Bahadur. Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will be directed by Anurag Basu. This will mark their first collaboration.

