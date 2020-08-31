Image Source : INSTAGRAM SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan reveals her Monday morning mood as she shares throwback pics from beach holiday

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared her Monday morning mood, and it is all about sea and sand. Sara posted a couple of pictures on Instagram to outline her Monday state of mind. In the images, Sara is seen at beach dressed in a white crop top and jeans, with the sea visible in the backdrop.

"Monday Morning Mood", she wrote along with emojis of shells and wave.

Sara's Instagram profile is a sheer delight. Recently, the actress wished her father Saif Ali Khan on his 50th birthday by sharing a chunk of throwback memories on Instagram. "Happy, happy, happy Birthday to my Abba," wrote Sara.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The actress has two films in her kitty including, one with Varun Dhawan, the remake of Coolie No. 1 and another with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, Atrangi Re.

