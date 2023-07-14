Sanjeeda Sheikh drops hot photos; says 'privacy is power' amid dating rumours with Harshvardhan Rane

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJEEDA SHEIKH Sanjeeda Sheikh and Harshvardhan Rane

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshavardhan Rane have been grabbing headlines. The duo is rumoured to be dating. Amid this, the actress set Instagram on fire with her latest photos. She shared a video compilation of her different posing styles in flared jeans and a crop top. Alongside this, she captioned, "Privacy is power." Her sizzling hot pictures left fans gasping.

The rumor began when they individually shared pictures from a holiday in Gir Forest in June, where fans noticed that during the jungle safari, the jeep they were seated in and the background area of their pictures looked similar. While the two have not officially confirmed anything, Harshvardha Rane in an interview said that he did not mind the "scrutiny" on his personal life.

The actor told News 18, "It does not bother me because it is the job of journalists to write and they also have a weekly deadline and daily quota or target of stories to submit. I see them as humans who are trying to do a job, just like my job is to be in films.”

Showing his respect toward media jobs, the actor added journalists are just trying to do their job like he does as an actor and he does not have a problem with it."I see them as humans who are trying to do a job, just like my job is to be in films. I respect my journey and effort too much and hence, I respect their process too. They can write anything about me. I would still hug them when I see them,” the actor said.

Meanwhile, Sanjeeda and Harshvardhan worked together on filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar’s actioner, Taish (2020). The actress is set to feature in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web show, Heeramandi, while Harshvardhan might star in a sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam.

