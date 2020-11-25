Sana Khan breaks the internet with her mehendi photos post wedding with Mufti Anas

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SANAKHAAN21 Photos of Sana Khan from mehendi ceremony

Sana Khan, who rose to fame with her appearance in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 6, made headlines once again as he tied the knot with a Surat-based religious scholar Anas Sayed. Her wedding pictures broke the internet in which she can be se dressed in a red bridal outfit and heavy jewelry. Now, the former actress has shared more pictures from her pre-wedding ceremonies. Sana Khan shared beautiful pictures from her mehendi ceremony on Instagram that took place on November 18th.

The photos show Sana Khan dressed in an orange colored Anarkali suit with pink dupatta. She complimented her look with statement and jewelry. In the pictures, Sana is seen flaunting her henna decorated hands and a vibrant smile. Check out the pictures here-

Earlier, Sana Khan shared pictures from her wedding with Mufti Anas and wrote, "Loved each other for the sake of Allah Married each other for the sake of Allah May Allah keep us united in this Duniya And reunite us in jannah..Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan Which of the favours of your lord will u deny." Dressed in a red lehenga and complementing it with statement jewelery, she looked like a million dollars on her special day.

Before sharing an official announcement of her wedding on Instagram, pictures and videos of Sana Khan and her husband Anas had gone viral on the internet. In several social media posts, the former actress and her groom were seen walking down the stairs together and smiling. The video further shows them holding each other's hands and, at the end of the clip, the two sit down with family members and cut a chocolate cake together. "Nikaah mubarak" as written on the cake. In the images, Sana was seen wearing a white embroidered outfit with a hijab while her groom was in a white kurta-pajama.

Earlier, Sana Khan had announced that she is quitting showbiz. "I declare that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance," she had written on Instagram.

