Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHAYAKKINENI Samantha deleted Naga Chaitanya divorce statement from Instagram for THIS reason?

Highlights Social media users were confused to find divorce statement missing from Samantha's Instagram

Many believed #ChaySam will be reconciling as divorce statement from Samantha's Insta was deleted

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in Shakunthalam and Naga Chaitanya in Laal Singh Chaddha

Former couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had left #ChaySam fans in a state of disbelief after they announced their separation last year. On October 2, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya took to their respective social media handles to announce their separation in a joint statement after much specualtion about their marriage hitting rock bottom. The reasons for their separation are unknown and both have remained quiet on the same.

Recently, social media users were surprised to find out that Samantha has deleted the separation announcement post from her Instagram handle. Many believed this to be a hint about their reconciliation. However, it may be far from the truth.

A news report in Gulte claims that Samantha's decision to take down her divorce statement from Instagram has nothing to do with her getting back together with ex-husband. Moreover, the report claims that both the actors have moved on in their respective lives. The report says, ".@Samanthaprabhu2 deletes her divorce post on Instagram. Even before one jumps in to what’s cooking, it’s learnt that #Samantha is going clutter-free on her Insta and deleting the posts that no longer relatable to her life. Sadly, Chay Sam may not reunite again as both moved on (sic)."

Earlier, Samantha had deleted pictures from her trips with Naga Chaitanya to Spain and Amsterdam and pics of them together at Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding, their Christmas celebrations, among other gatherings.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in Shakunthalam next. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, releasing on April 14. His recent release is Bangarraju opposite father Nagarjuna. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha married in Goa in 2017