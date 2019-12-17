Salman Khan says Dabangg, Tere Naam were small films that worked purely on content

Salman Khan believes the line between art cinema and commercial cinema has now blurred

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. Salman Khan's name is considered to be a guarantee of box office success. However, in an interview with Bollywood Life, the superstar said that no matter how big a star you are, films only work because of their content. Laying emphasis on the importance of content-driven cinema, Salman said that the line between art cinema and commercial cinema has blurred and films are performing on their merit. He said that films like Dabangg and Tere Naam that are counted to be very successful films worked only because of their content despite being small films.

Salman said, “I think they’re talking about a different kind of content. I think they’re talking about the smaller movies, the web, that kind of content. You know that kind of parallel cinema that used to not work earlier, like what we used to call art cinema, which used to be a different chain of cinema, has now become a part of standard cinema. A bit of commercialism has now been added to it; earlier they used to be very small-budgeted films – now the budget has increased a bit and they’ve been shifted here now is what I feel, and it’s a good thing.”

“So Dabangg was that film. The first Dabangg was a 2-crore film. Tere Naam was also that film. But since they happened with me, they happened like this, now what to do? Nobody remembers that they were small films that worked completely on content.”

Salman feels that star or any other factor can only help a film to get a start however, it's the content that will actually matter when it comes to connecting to the audience.

Dabangg 3 stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep. Dabangg 3 is set to hit the theatres on December 20.

