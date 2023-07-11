Salman Khan pens appreciation post for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan; assures to watch first day first show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan's note for Shah Rukh Khan

We all were sitting on the edge of our seats in the halls and watched the intense action scenes of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan fighting in Pathaan. Now Salman Khan has reacted to the prevue of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan.

Salman Khan took to social media and penned an appreciation post for Shah Rukh Khan. He wrote in the caption, “Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st-day ko hi. Mazaa ahhh gaya wahhhh”.

Salman and Shah Rukh have been contemporaries since the early 1990s, and the two have had a bittersweet relationship since. They starred together in the first 1990 film Karan Arjun, in which they played the role of titular brothers. Their most recent collaboration was in Pathaan, where Salman surprised his role as Tiger from his own spy thriller franchise to help out Pathaan in a mega train sequence. They also teased Shah Rukh Khan returning the favor via a cameo as Pathaan in Salman’s upcoming release Tiger 3, also starring Katrina Kaif.

Directed by Manish Sharma, Tiger 3 will see Emraan Hashmi play the villain. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali on November 10.

Jawan marks Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with South director Atlee. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara. The film will also star Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and has a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. The prevue of Jawan was unveiled recently and offered a glimpse of the explosive action sequences, Shah Rukh Khan’s avatars, and other things the film has to offer.

