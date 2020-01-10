Salman Khan joins hands with Sajid Nadiadwala, announces Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as 2021 release

Salman Khan joins hands with Sajid Nadiadwala for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Superstar Salman Khan on Friday announced that his Eid 2021 release will be titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter to announce the movie which will be written and produced by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. "Housefull 4" helmer Farhad Samjhi will be directing the film. "Announcing my next film... 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Story and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Directed by Farhad Samji. Eid 2021," Salman tweeted.

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...



EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

The actor, whose last release Dabangg 3 performed well at the box office, will next be seen in Prabhudheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will hit the theatres on Eid this year. The actor has already behun shooting for the same. On the first day of shoot, Salman made a heroic entry on the sets and left everyone amazed. He shared the video of his ‘swag wali entry’ saying, "And the journey begins . . .#RadheEid2020."

The latest reports suggest that actress Zareena Wahab has been roped in by the makers to play Salman’s mother in the film, while Randeep with whom the actor has previously worked in Kick and Sultan will play the negative lead. Talking about the film, Salman at a press conference said, “The name Radhe was actually in Tere Naam and then after we used it in Wanted. But this is a completely different film. It has got nothing to do with Wanted. If we go in that format, toh yeh Wanted ka baap hai.”

Salman Khan will be seen romancing his Bharat co-star Disha Patani.

Also read:

Deepika Padukone to shoot with Salman Khan for Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar?

Salman Khan surprises Kichcha Sudeep with swanky BMW 5. The actor pens a heartfelt note

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page