Salman Khan burns the internet in new shirtless pool picture; fans say 'uff haye garmi'

Bollywood's handsome hunk, Salman Khan is setting the internet on fire with his new shirtless photo. The actor shared a picture of his chiseled body and fans can't get their eyes off it, his sexy shirtless picture from the pool is going viral. Salman took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself in which he posed in a swimming pool. In the image, Salman's back is towards the camera as he flaunted his perfectly muscled physique.

He wrote in his caption: "Back to life, back to reality." As soon as the photo was shared, fans started flooding the comment section. One of the users wrote, "i want to say...... aag laga diya aag laga diya aag laga kia ! uff uff garmi haye haye garmi". Another fan wrote, "Healthy " Always for the handsome salman khan". "This Back Values More Than Your Favorite’s Face #SalmanKhan FITNESS ICON OF INDIA", added another fan.

On the work front, the Farhad Samji directorial Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which hit the theatres ahead of Eid, is Salman's first big screen release in a leading role in four years. The film marked the Bollywood debut of both Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film went on to perform well at the box office.

He will next be seen in 'Tiger 3', which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. The two Khans will be seen performing some high-octane action in the film. The much-awaited film of 2023 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and it will release on Diwali.

