Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha spotted watching IPL match at Mohali stadium; fans react

Just a lunch outing sparked dating rumours of Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha. While fans were still making peace to consider the outing to be just a friends meeting, both were again spotted outside a restaurant for a dinner date. Since then, the rumoured couple have been making quite a few appearances together. Recently, the duo was spotted watching IPL match at Mohali stadium and fans are gushing over the cuteness. Grapevine also has it that both of them are rokafied. Though both Parineeti and Raghav are being tight-lipped about the matter, both definitely blush whenever they are asked about their wedding date.

Now when the couple is watching a match together, it added fuel to the rumours and the photo is going viral on the internet. Both were spotted watching the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the IS Bindra Stadium. See how the internet is reacting.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to get engaged on THIS Date

Accordion to rumours, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will start a new chapter in May. The couple is planning to get engaged on May 13 in Delhi. Parineeti was observed visiting Manish Malhotra's office in Bandra, despite the fact that they have opted to remain tight-lipped about the topic and simply blush when asked. Is that a lehenga in the works?

When paps asked her, "Shaadi kab hain?", the actress dodged the question and quickly went inside MM's office.

It is speculated that their wedding may take place by the end of October this year. According to a source close to the couple, "Parineeti and Raghav's roka is complete." It was a family affair, and they are both overjoyed. The couple is expected to marry around the end of October this year. Parineeti and Raghav aren't in a hurry, and they both have work obligations to attend to before the wedding festivities begin."

