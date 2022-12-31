Rishabh Pant Accident: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher urge fans to pray as they meet cricketer in hospital

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rishabh Pant Accident: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher share health update as they meet cricketer in hospital

Rishabh Pant Accident: In a shocking turn of events, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was involved in a freak car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The wicketkeeper-batter, known for his cool and calm demeanor on the field, was apparently driving the car at the time of the incident. Pant is currently receiving top-notch medical attention at Max Hospital in Dehradun, and even received a visit from Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher. The duo assured the public that Pant is stable and on the road to recovery.

"We met him & his mother. He is stable. Appeal to people to pray for him so that he gets well soon," ANI quoted Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor as saying.

Reports say the vehicle was left in a burnt and battered condition, with Pant suffering injuries to his back, forehead, and leg, as well as a ligament tear in his right knee and injuries to his right wrist, ankle, and toe. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also assured fans that Pant will receive all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.

In the meantime, Pant's statistics on the field speak for themselves. In 33 Test matches, he has scored 2271 runs with a batting average of 43.67 and five centuries. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), he has scored 865 runs with a batting average of 34.60 and one century, as well as 66 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), scoring 987 runs with a batting average of 22.43 and three half-centuries.

Pant's skills as a wicketkeeper are just as impressive, with 119 catches and 14 stumpings in Test matches, 26 catches and one stumping in ODIs, and one stumping in T20Is.

Fans of Pant and the Indian cricket team are praying for his recovery and sending their well wishes. Here's hoping for a speedy recovery for this cricketing star!

