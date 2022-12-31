Rishabh Pant Latest Health Update: BCCI has given strict guidelines to Max doctors | READ

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rishabh Pant against Bangladesh

Rishabh Pant Latest Health Update: Rishabh Pant, fortunately, has survived a horrific car accident. The 25-year-old India player severely injured himself as he rammed his car into a divider while driving from Delhi to his residence in Roorkee, Uttarakhand. A few days back, Pant had been left out of India's ODI and T20I squad that will take on Sri Lanka starting January 3, 2022. The tragic incident took place at NH 58 of Manglaur and Narsan area of the Haridwar district on December 30, 2022.

Rishabh Pant after his New year celebrations was prepared to go to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for his strength and conditioning training and was expected to regain full fitness ahead of the India vs Australia series that starts in February 2023. Pant had some lingering issues with his knees and the BCCI was to take some measures regarding it. After Pant's car crash, BCCI has been monitoring Pant's condition continuously and has sent its medical staff who will work in coordination with the doctors of Max hospital.

Devendra Sharma, Pant's coach was quoted by Cricbuzz saying:

Pant is stable as of now, but his condition requires long-term treatment, especially his knee. There is a serious ligament injury on his knee and the BCCI medical staff has advised the Max Hospital in Dehradun not to undertake it immediately. He will be flown either to Delhi or Mumbai and then the next course of treatment will be decided.

BCCI's statement regarding Pant's injury reads:

It is now being said that a few of Pant's close friends had asked him not to drive alone, but the Delhi-based player insisted and said that he'll manage it. Rishabh crashed his car between Manglaur and Narsan in the early hours of Friday 30.

